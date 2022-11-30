19,000 house lots distributed in just over two years – Min. Croal

The PPP/C Administration since it got back into office in August 2020, has distributed some 19,000 house lots to Guyanese across the country.

This was revealed by Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal during an activity in Region Nine (Upper Takutu – Upper Essequibo).

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

“By the time we are finished with the month of November, we will be crossing the 19,000 allocations since we got back into office…That means, 19,000 potential persons for homeownership, 19,000 potential persons who may be applying for a mortgage at the banks,” Minister Croal noted.

This, the minister said, was done through the Central Housing and Planning Authority’s (CHPA) ‘dream realised’ house lot allocation exercise held in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Nine and Ten.

Allocations were also done through the turn-key initiative, which allows persons to purchase housing units in the low, moderate and middle-income categories, as well as young professionals.

Not only will the commercial banks see an influx of persons applying for mortgages, but the construction, transportation and service sectors will experience a significant boost.

“Home building, home construction, homeownership is one of the drivers of the economy. So, when you want to measure how the economy is performing one of the pillars is the housing sector,” Minister Croal asserted.

This brings the PPP/C Government closer to achieving its manifesto promise of delivering 50,000 house lots to Guyanese by the year 2025.

With the distribution of house lots, comes the responsibility to create new housing schemes, and expand and upgrade existing ones with the necessary infrastructure such as roads, culvert, bridges and drainage systems.

To date, in excess of $25 billion has been invested to expand housing development in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Nine and Ten.

