$191.1B budgeted for major roads, bridges expansion

The Government of Guyana has set aside over $191 billion to upgrade roads and bridges across the country to enhance regional connections, increase trade, and reduce traffic jams.

The plan was outlined by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, during his Budget 2026 presentation at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Monday.

“We are investing heavily in transport infrastructure with the aim of facilitating closer integration and more trade with our neighbours. Through this, we are unlocking greater economic opportunities and improving the quality of life of our citizens,” he said.

The government plans to continue expanding its strategic transportation network with several major initiatives.

Key projects include:

The continuation of the railway embankment four-lane highway from Sheriff Street to Orange Nassau and onwards to the Mahaica River Bridge. A sum of $6.1 billion was allocated. The next phase, expected to begin in 2026, will extend the highway to D’Edward village.

Another $13 billion has been budgeted to advance the Ogle to Eccles Highway to Providence and Diamond, improving access to both the East Bank and West Bank of Demerara.

Funding of $28.6 billion will support the continuation of the Heroes Highway from Busby Dam to Land of Canaan, linking it to the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

$8.4 billion budgeted to continue the upgrade of the Goed Success to Timehri road.

$13.1 billion earmarked to continue the construction of the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

$10.4 billion budgeted for works on the Linden to Mabura Hill road.

$7.6 billion was allocated to begin construction of the Mabura to Kurupakari road.

Another $15.1 billion to advance a four-lane highway from Palmyra to Moleson Creek in Region Six.

A further $6.5 billion will be used to progress the Parika to Goshen Road and the Sand Hills to Makouria link.

Additionally, the finance minister announced plans to complete the Linden to Lethem corridor this year. This project will see the construction of a bridge at the Kurupakari crossing and onward road links to a new deep-water port in Berbice via a modern four-lane, high-span bridge across the Berbice River.

The old Demerara Harbour Bridge will be dismantled, relocated and reassembled to facilitate the Timehri to Sand Hills crossing and to connect the islands of Leguan and Wakenaam.

Several other highways and farm-to-market roads are also slated for construction, benefiting thousands of commuters.

Community and hinterland roads

Minister Singh highlighted that spending on community roads reached $55.6 billion in 2025, with a further $40.2 billion budgeted for 2026.

For hinterland roads, $14.2 billion was spent last year, with an additional $10 billion allocated this year.

Meanwhile, the government has completed several major projects to date, including the Heroes Highway, the Ogle to Eccles Highway and the Bharrat Jagdeo River Bridge.

In addition, 85 kilometres of paved roads and 45 concrete bridges have been completed.

Budget 2026 is being presented under the theme “Putting People First.”