$2.6B Mandela to Eccles four-lane highway commissioned

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Thursday evening, officially opened the $2.6 billion Mandela Avenue to Eccles highway, which he declared, is another undertaking accomplished by the PPP/C Administration to enrich the lives of Guyanese.

The Head of State said it is the ‘believing attitude’ and ‘immense sacrifices’ of his government, that enabled the massive success of the four-lane thoroughfare, that is now part of the East Bank Demerara alternate road link.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, during his feature address at the official opening ceremony of the $2.6 billion new Mandela Avenue to Eccles highway, Thursday evening.

“I guarantee you that every drop of blood in my system and in the government system, we will get it done with those who are ready to come on board, and work and push so that Guyana, not a section of Guyana, so that Guyana could be uplifted,” Dr. Ali empathically stressed, during his feature address.

The road project was conceptulised by President Ali, while he was housing and water minister back in 2013. Upon taking office, the PPP/C Government pledged its commitment to construct the highway.

Prime Minister, Mark Phillips, M.P, cuts ribbon during the official opening ceremony of the $2.6 billion new Mandela Avenue to Eccles highway, Thursday evening.

The highway will now reduce traffic congestion significantly along the East Bank corridor, as well as improve accessibility for future residential, commercial and industrial developments.

The paved, jointed concrete road is designed in accordance with the America Association of State Highway and Transportation official guide for the design of pavement structures and geometric designs of highway and streets.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister, Mark Phillips, M.P unveiling the plaque during the official opening ceremony of the $2.6 billion new Mandela Avenue to Eccles highway, Thursday evening.

To this end, the Guyanese leader said while the massive investment will see added value to properties along the roadway, the administration is more concerned about the value of the lives of residents.

“The time that you save will become value to you, you go home an hour earlier, 30 minutes earlier is 30 minutes more with you children, with your family. That is the type of value you consider in tangible. But those are the tangible values that are most valuable,” President Ali noted.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P, said the execution of the project clearly illustrates the emergence of a new Guyana, noting that expanding the road network has always been a priority of the administration.

An aerial view of the $2.6 billion new Mandela Avenue to Eccles highway officially opened Thursday evening.

He said there is need for new road network systems that can cope with the increasing volume of commercial and industrial activities, as Guyana’s economy continues to expand.

“These direct impacts to the lives of Guyanese are at the center of the projects that are being undertaken by our government. Similarly, our manifesto promises of 50,000 house lots within our first five years in office which would provide affordable housing to all much like this highway, will improve the well – being of all our citizens,” Minister Croal pointed out.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, M.P, said the project could have been implemented years ago, especially since the plan was fully completed when the last PPP/C Administration left office in 2015.

The $2.6 billion new Mandela Avenue to Eccles highway officially opened Thursday evening.

“But because it was his project, because it was a PPP/C Government project it was set aside, and Guyanese were deprived of the benefit of this highway. Guyanese were deprived the ease and not being subjected to the traffic congestion. Guyanese were deprived of thousands of acres of land that will be opened up now, due to the construction of this highway,” the minister added.

The road works commenced on April 15, 2021 and were completed on April 13, 2022. The project was facilitated by eight contractors.

The scope of work included asphaltic concrete on the roundabout, with reinforced concrete sidewalk, 2.8 kilometers of four lane rigged pavement with parking lane and eight meters of asphaltic concrete approach ramps, 12 reinforced concrete composite bridges, three reinforced concrete culverts and 2.6 kilometers of earthen drain.

The are also 214 solar powered lamps, road signs and markings and installation of paving stones in the median.

The project was facilitated through the Ministry of Housing and Water’s Central Housing and Planning Authority.