$248M Kwakwani Airstrip to be completed this week

─residents to benefit from improved safety, connectivity

Safer and more reliable air travel to Kwakwani in Region Ten is on the horizon with the completion of the new $248 million airstrip, which is expected to be finalised by November 8.

The new Kwakwani airstrip now under construction

According to an update provided by the Ministry of Public Works, the new facility will enhance access to the mining and logging community while addressing safety concerns that have previously prevented or limited some airlines from operating in the area.

The new 2,500-foot-long and 50-foot-wide airstrip now features an asphaltic surface, designed to improve durability and extend the runway’s lifespan. This is a major transformation from the previous grass patch surface.

Kwakwani airstrip before construction

The project is being executed by Associated Construction Services, with the supervision of the ministry’s engineers.

When operational, the airstrip is expected to significantly improve connectivity for residents, businesses, and essential services in the Upper Demerara-Berbice Region.

It will also unlock new opportunities for tourism and trade in the mining and logging town.