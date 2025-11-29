250 Great Falls residents benefit from upgraded water supply system

Approximately 250 residents in the village of Great Falls, Region 10, have now been empowered with improved water access following the commissioning of an upgraded water system.

This essential facility was commissioned on Friday by Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, Deodat Indar during a simple ceremony.

Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, Deodat Indar

The upgrades to Great Falls Water Supply System benefit 95 per cent of the community. The remaining five per cent continue to access potable water via the standpipes located at the community’s river banks.

The $15 million project was comprehensive, involving the development of the existing water well, the installation of a new photovoltaic pumping system, and the rehabilitation of both the well and trestle site.

With these adjustments, residents now receive water directly to their taps, providing particular relief to personnel working at the village primary school and health centre.

Village Toshao, Sydney Allicock, underscored the significance of the project, noting that residents previously relied on river water, which was heavily polluted due to ongoing mining activities in the area.

The improved system therefore eliminates the health risks that had plagued Great Falls residents.

“We are thankful to the government because they have provided this well. If we did not have this well, we would’ve had outbreaks of many sicknesses and diseases in this area,” the Toshao shared.

Minister Indar underscored that the provision of safe, drinkable water is a fundamental part of the government’s broader vision of closing the gap between the coast and the hinterland, with the aim of achieving 100 per cent access to potable water nationwide.

“This is about making sure that we deliver to people in the hinterland community, access to water that they can use to cook and drink,” he stressed.

This improved access to crucial services aligns with the PPP/C’s hands-on approach to governance, rooted in connecting directly with citizens.

The Public Utilities Minister stated that this governance style, led by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, prioritises immediate, tangible improvements in the lives of ordinary citizens.

He added, “The heart of the President is with the poor people. He’s always meeting people trying to find ways and means for his government to help people and to bring government services to people,”

This intervention signals that the government recognises every citizen’s right to potable water access and its unwavering commitment to ensuring that this is a reality nationwide.

Minister Indar was accompanied by Director-General of the Public Utilities ministry, Alfonso De Armas, GWI’s Hinterland Services Director, Ramchand Jailal, GWI’s Regional Manager Rawle Friday, other regional officials and technical officers.