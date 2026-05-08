Police Force trains 52 ranks as national security heightens

The People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Administration’s aggressive push to strengthen national security is yielding results, with serious crime in Guyana declining by 10 per cent as the Guyana Police Force (GPF) ramps up intelligence-led policing.

The force is expanding surveillance technology, all while training more ranks to support modern crime-fighting operations.

Earlier this week, fifty-two police ranks graduated from the Senior Leadership Courses 1 and 2 at the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Academy’s Officers’ Training Centre at Eve Leary.

The graduates include 32 Sergeants and 20 Inspectors from divisions and branches across the country.

Over five weeks, the ranks underwent intensive training focused on leadership, operational effectiveness, decision-making, and the application of police regulations and laws in modern policing environments.

Director of the Academy, Senior Superintendent Sonia Herbert, seated at the centre with Inspectors and Sergeants who recently graduated from the Senior Leaders’ Course 1 & 2

Director of the Academy, Senior Superintendent Sonia Herbert, said the force’s transformation depends not only on technology, but also on building capable leaders equipped to manage modern policing systems.

“The GPF is undergoing a massive transformation. We are integrating new technologies, DNA capabilities, and data-driven policing. But technology is useless without human resource,” Senior Superintendent Herbert said.

She urged the graduates to lead with integrity and professionalism, noting that senior ranks serve as the critical link between policing strategies and frontline operations.

Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken recently revealed a series of data showing major declines in crime. The force has additionally removed 51 illegal firearms from the streets.

The commissioner credited the improvements to a coordinated national strategy that combines advanced technology, targeted policing operations, and stronger community engagement.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali interacts with Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken during the distribution of the body cameras

A key component of that strategy is the government’s investment in surveillance and command centre technology, which enhances the force’s ability to detect and respond to criminal activity in real time.

As the government continues to transition from a “safe city” model to a broader “safe country” approach, efforts are also being intensified to strengthen the human resource capacity needed to support these technological advancements.

The government’s continued investment in technology-driven policing, leadership development, and community partnerships forms part of a wider strategy to reduce crime and strengthen public safety.