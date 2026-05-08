Marine cage farming expanded in Region Nine

Residents of Kumu, Toka and Sand Creek Villages in Region Nine have been introduced to marine cage culture farming to increase their disposable income and improve their livelihoods.

The initiative was already launched in Nappi, where five cages are now producing Tambaqui fish. Each of those cages can generate between $5 to $8 million annually.

With the project now expanded to more Upper Takutu-Upper Esequibo villages, the region could double the amount of annual revenue generated from fish production.

Residents of Region Nine

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, who launched the initiative during his visit on Thursday, said the objective is a commitment made by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during his previous visit to the region.

“Here again is another example of the government’s investment in not only infrastructure, but also bringing opportunities so that you can earn economic opportunities.”

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha

The project is funded through the Small Business Bureau in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture.

Residents are also encouraged to work closely with the fisheries department and the Small Business Bureau to ensure the projects are implemented quickly and successfully.

Additionally, the government will continue to invest in the fisheries sector, with $1.5 billion budgeted in 2026.

Marine cage farming is an aquaculture method that raises fish in existing water bodies (coastal, brackish, or offshore) while confining them in cages.

Minister Mustapha was accompanied by Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Brown-Shadeek, and Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Pauline Sukhai.