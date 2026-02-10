$269M allocated for advocacy services – Min Todd

A sum of $269 million has been budgeted for advocacy services under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, prompting questions from the opposition during the 2026 Budget Consideration of the Estimates and Expenditure on Tuesday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hugh Todd, said the funding is meant to improve Guyana’s relationships with other countries by using lobbying firms.

“These are registered agencies that advocate on behalf of governments, and in our case, because of where we are in terms of our development trajectory, we have to also compete for the attention of big States,” he said

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, at the Consideration of the Estimates and Expenditure in the National Assembly on Tuesday

Minister Todd explained that the lobbying firms are not engaged for Guyana’s foreign policy, but rather to assist the country in navigating international political environments.

He said the firms help Guyana gain access to key offices and decision-makers in major states, noting that “Guyana does not have the manpower or scale to compete for attention on its own in highly competitive global settings.”

According to the minister, the firms are registered agencies that advocate on the government’s behalf and often employ seasoned former diplomats and individuals with government experience who possess the access and credibility needed to engage at high levels of diplomacy.

Minister Todd noted that while Guyana also works with members of the diaspora – many of whom offer assistance on a pro bono basis- the use of lobbying firms is necessary when engaging at the political and governmental levels in industrialised economies with complex layers of governance.

He added that this engagement is a common practice among developing and developed countries. Minister Todd explained that it is intended to enhance Guyana’s reach, visibility and posture internationally.

“When we’re dealing with a very competitive global environment, and you as a country, in the protection of your people and the advancement of your country, you need outfits that have the reach and the capacity and the human capital to do that,” he outlined.