300 Quarrie residents benefitting from $35M water distribution system

Residents of Quarrie Village, Central Rupununi, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) are now benefitting from clean and reliable drinking water, with the commissioning of a $35 million water distribution system.

The new system was commissioned by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues during a recent three-day outreach in the region.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, Permanent Secretary Andre Ally, GWI’s Hinterland Services Director, Ramchand Jailall and Regional Chairman, Bryan Allicock at the commissioning of the Quarrie well

The newly installed well is equipped with solar panels, overhead storage tanks, and an efficient pumping system, ensuring a sustainable and uninterrupted water supply.

The system currently caters to 60 per cent of the village’s population, which amounts to approximately 300 residents.

Minister Rodrigues further pledged her commitment to providing water tanks to the remaining 26 households located on the outskirts of the village, thereby extending the benefits of clean water to the village.

“Immediately when we go back to Georgetown, we will purchase those tanks so that they can do their own water harvesting so that these families can have access to water,” she said.

The implementation of the water distribution system is a direct result of a commitment made by President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali during his outreach in the region last year.

Despite encountering challenges during the drilling process, Minister Rodrigues expressed her satisfaction with the efforts made to overcome these obstacles and ensure the provision of this critical service to the people of Quarrie.

“Regardless of the difficulties we will find, we have to find solutions. That is what we were elected to do and this is why we are seeing this much investment in your communities,” she told the residents.

During the outreach exercise, Minister Rodrigues also commissioned a water system in Sawariwau. The projects were done by R. Kissoon Contracting Services.

The newly commissioned well at Quarrie

This year, $650 million was allocated to the GWI to execute a number of projects within the region. These include the extension of water systems in Aranaputa, Moco Moco, Sand Creek, Karasabai, Wowetta, Quiko, Massara, Baitoon, Crash Water, Kattur, Tiger Pond, Kumu and Bashaidrun.

New wells are being drilled and distribution networks being extended in Kaicumbay village, Aishalton, Awarewarnau, Maruranau, Potarinau, Hiowa, Parishara, Semonie, Quatata, Shiriri, Katoonarib, Fairview and Rupertee.

Permanent Secretary Andre Ally, GWI’s Hinterland Services Director, Ramchand Jailall and Regional Chairman, Bryan Allicock accompanied the minister.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

