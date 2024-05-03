Gov’t allocates $543.6M for vital bridge rehabilitation in Region Four

The Ministry of Public Works has allocated a significant sum of $543.6 million for the rehabilitation of vital bridges across Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), enhancing mobility for thousands of residents.

Recently, tenders were opened through the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board for these works.

The Haslington Grove Bridge Link on the East Coast Demerara will undergo rehabilitation to ensure structural integrity and safety, at an estimated cost of $26.8 million.

The New Diamond 1st Avenue Connector Road Bridge is set to be revamped for $157.3, while works will also be executed on the HDPE Culvert, Lamaha Gardens valued at $10.4 million.

Bridge rehabilitation projects at Lamaha Springs and Lamaha Gardens, with an allocation of $31.7 million.

Additionally, the Ice House Road Bridge in West Ruimveldt is set for rehabilitation at $28.8 million.

Rehabilitation is also planned for the Enmore School Street Access Bridge on the East Coast Demerara, with a budget of $26.8 million.

Similar rehabilitation works, valued at $26.8 million, are slated for the Beehive North Access Bridge on the East Coast Demerara.

Bids for these projects are scheduled to be opened on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

This initiative aligns with the broader context of the government’s agenda outlined in Budget 2024, with an allocation of $204.1 billion dedicated to enhancing thoroughfares and bridges countrywide.

