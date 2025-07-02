47% of 50,000 house lots went to women, 90% to low-income families

The government has exceeded its target to deliver 50,000 house lots promised in its 2020 manifesto, with single women, young people, and low-income families among the main beneficiaries.

Of the total allocations, 47 per cent have gone to single women, and 54 per cent have been granted to young Guyanese aged 21 to 35, providing them with the opportunity to take their first step towards homeownership.

Notably, 90 per cent of the over 50,000 lots have been designated for low-income families, emphasising the administration’s commitment to providing affordable housing and improving the living standards of all Guyanese.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, provided the update at the launch of Building Expo 2025, slated to be held at the Providence National Stadium from August 14 to 17.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues

“We have accomplished the target that we set ourselves for these five years of distributing 50,000 house lots and thousands of homes to ordinary Guyanese, especially women,” Minister Rodrigues stated.

She added, “This is the legacy of the housing sector under President Irfaan Ali. We have stayed true and faithful to the objectives of the housing sector of empowering our people.”

According to Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, the 50,000 target reflects the housing ministry’s allocations, while residential house lots have also been distributed by the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission (GLSC).

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal

He revealed that, “When one takes into consideration, in four years, and that’s not inclusive of 2025, you can easily add another 2,600 on the GLSC. So, we can easily say we are way over 52,500 allocations.”

These achievements were made possible through significant investments over the past four and a half years. According to Minister Coal, 95 new housing schemes have been developed since 2020.

“We are delivering modern road networks, drainage systems, potable water supply, and street lighting. We are creating environments where businesses thrive, where children play safely, and family can plan their routes for generations to come,” the housing minister affirmed.

Looking ahead, Minister Croal outlined an ambitious vision for Guyana’s development towards 2030 and beyond.

The 3D image of Silica City

He said the government is committed to realising smart and sustainable communities that incorporate integrated digital infrastructure, renewable energy systems, and climate-resilient buildings. A key focus is accelerating the transition to green construction practices, aligning with Guyana’s low-carbon development strategy.

“We are laying the groundwork for strategic urban centres, modern cities with balanced growth, inclusive zoning, and thriving commercial corridors. And, we are investing in our people, ensuring that the next generation of architects, planners, technicians, and innovators are prepared to lead Guyana confidently into the future.”

Silica City, located along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, perfectly exemplifies this future-focused plan for the housing sector.

This development will be a major highlight at Building Expo 2025, where patrons will have the opportunity to view a 3D model of the city.

Building Expo 2025 will be held under the theme “The Road to Success: Guyana 2030 and Beyond.” It will feature a total of 373 booths, 268 of which have already been reserved.