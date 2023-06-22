$53.5M contract signed for reinforced bridge at Anna Regina

A $53.5 million contract was on Wednesday signed for the construction of a reinforced concrete bridge at Station Street, Anna Regina in Region Two.

The bridge will allow for majority of the traffic entering the township to be accommodated, reducing traffic congestion, especially during peak hours.

According to Region Two’s Regional Democratic Council (RDC), the contract was awarded to Triple F Variety Store by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board and works are expected to be completed within four months.

The establishment of the multi-million-dollar concrete connection is part of a slew of infrastructural works that will be executed in the region within the next few months.

Another pact valued at $16.5 million was inked for the construction of a revetment at Charity to significantly reduce flooding in the community.

This project was awarded to H Ramballi General Construction by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board and is expected to be completed within four months.

These contracts were signed on the site between the successful bidders and Regional Executive Officer, Susanah Saywack.

Regional Chairperson, Vilma DeSilva, Regional Engineer, Kawan Suchit, and Civil Engineer, Harindra Nandlall were also present.

Persons living in these areas were also informed of the work that will be undertaken and were encouraged to pay keen attention to ensure the work is done as stipulated.

Works of this nature are set to drastically improve connectivity, enhance safety and foster an improved quality of life for persons living there.

Meanwhile, three contracts totalling approximately $53.4 million were also signed last Friday as part of the region’s capital works programme.

These will see the construction of a revetment at Golden Fleece, upgrades to Tomesh Street in Windsor Castle, and concrete upgrades to Second Cross Street, Old Housing Scheme, Charity.

