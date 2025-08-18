$566.9M North Ruimveldt Secondary School commissioned

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Monday officially commissioned the rebuilt North Ruimveldt Secondary School, restoring a key educational institution that was devastated by fire in June 2021.

“This is about building an ecosystem of positive transformation in the classroom and for the community,” President Ali said, emphasising that every child deserves access to a safe, modern, and fully equipped learning environment.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, during the commissioning of the new North Ruimveldt Secondary School on Monday

The reconstruction, valued at $566.9 million, has resulted in a three-story building measuring 432 feet in length, 30 feet in width, and 42 feet high.

The school, which can now accommodate 450 to 500 students, comes with science laboratories, information technology labs, modern classrooms, teacher accommodation, a sanitary block, and a contemporary external structure.

The project was executed by Kares Engineering, with project consultancy by Engineer Marcel Gaskin.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand speaking at the commissioning of the new North Ruimveldt Secondary School on Monday

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand highlighted the significance of the rebuild, explaining that the learning institution has a history of resilience.

“Today, we are proud to present a modern, well-equipped institution that will provide opportunities for every child. The improvements reflect our continued investment in education across the country,” the minister stated.

The school will celebrate its 15th anniversary this September, marking an important milestone in its growth.

“What we are seeing here is more than bricks and mortar; it’s a foundation for the future,” the education minister said.

An inside view of the newly rebuilt North Ruimveldt Secondary School

An inside view of the newly rebuilt North Ruimveldt Secondary School

The new North Ruimveldt Secondary School

An inside view of the newly rebuilt North Ruimveldt Secondary School

An inside view of the newly rebuilt North Ruimveldt Secondary School

An inside view of the newly rebuilt North Ruimveldt Secondary School

An inside view of the newly rebuilt North Ruimveldt Secondary School

An inside view of the newly rebuilt North Ruimveldt Secondary School

The school will eventually have a state-of-the-art sports facility, complementing the academic achievements and providing students with opportunities for holistic development.

The rebuilt school forms part of a broader national effort that has seen multiple schools restored this year, including Christ Church Secondary and St George’s Secondary, ensuring students across the country have access to modern educational facilities.