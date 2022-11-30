90 Black Bush Polder children, senior citizens receive spectacles

Some 90 children and senior citizens of Black Bush Polder, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) received free spectacles from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security on Monday.

Since the PPP/C Administration returned to office in August 2020, the ministry has distributed approximately 2,000 spectacles across the country under the ‘spectacle programme’.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud and a student who received spectacles

Human Services and Social Security Minister, Dr Vindhya Persaud hopes that the spectacles will greatly assist persons who suffer from visual impairment that were unable to acquire them for whatever reason.

“We wanted to be here in Black Bush Polder because we felt that this is a community that needs to know what we do, how to connect with us and we also wanted to provide some services to you, notably, our spectacle programme. We focus a lot on children and the elderly and those who need the service. And I hope that this will be life changing in the sense that whatever you are struggling to do, and you weren’t able to do it as well because you didn’t have spectacles, you couldn’t see properly, this will make a difference to you,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Information (DPI) interviewed several beneficiaries who benefitted from spectacles.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud and a senior citizen who received spectacles

Sixty-year-old, Outtaram Kenn expressed gratitude, noting that he was in dire need but could not afford them.

“It is a wonderful feeling right now for me and I want to thank the government for this kind of assistance. And, I am glad that they are assisting the people of Black Bush Polder, I am really happy today for that,” Kenn noted.

Student receiving spectacles

Another beneficiary, Chandrabatt Nkoo said, “I feel good yes, I had to purchase one anytime from now but I couldn’t afford it and I’m thankful because y’all come and give me one. So, the government is really doing a good job.”

Minister Persaud partnered with a number of optometrists from reputable eyewear services including Courts Optical and Miracle Optical to carry out eye tests and provide spectacles to residents of the community.

