79 Malali, Muritaro boat operators receive MARAD licences, certificates

Seventy-nine boat operators from Malali and Muritaro have been awarded licenses and Certificates of Competency Master on Wednesday, following a safety sensitisation and evaluation conducted by the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD).

This means that the operators have demonstrated the necessary skills and knowledge to safely and effectively operate small craft along the river.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MARAD Director General Steven Thomas along with boat operators from Malali and Muritaro

Of the amount, 43 boat operators were from Malali, while 36 were from Muritaro.

Toshao of Malali, Hanun Chattergoon, expressed gratitude for the development, highlighting that it enhances safety and provides the necessary documentation for water travel.

Sharing similar sentiments, Toshao of Muritaro, Owen Bowling, noted the boost in confidence among operators from his village compared to previously operating without licences.

He also commended President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali for his timely intervention while encouraging the PPP/C Administration to keep up the good work.

Toshao of Malali, Hanun Chattergoon expresses his satisfaction with the government to ensure boat operators are licensed Toshao of Muritaro, Owen Bowling expresses his satisfaction with the government to ensure boat operators are licensed Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill handing over licences and certificates to boat operators Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill handing over licences and certificates to boat operators

Spearheading the handing-over ceremony, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill underscored the government’s dedication to improving water transport and infrastructure in Guyana, particularly with the growing importance of the oil and gas sector in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

He highlighted ongoing developments such as the construction of a deep-water harbour at Palmyra in the Berbice area, aimed at boosting river traffic.

Minister Edghill further announced that Bosai has received MARAD approval to operate major vessels for transporting bauxite to an Atlantic location, and subsequently to international waters.

Initially, operations will involve two self-propelled barges, with plans for an additional two, thereby increasing river traffic.

Amidst these expansions, he stressed the necessity for all operators to be certified to meet the rising demand.

“With that kind of operation, we have to ensure that everybody that is operating understands safety. We have a responsibility to ensure that persons who are operating are certified with this growing demand,” the minister emphasised.

MARAD Director General, Steven Thomas also emphasised the importance of certification, particularly in the tourism sector, ensuring safe operations that appeal to tourists seeking certified boats.

“Our goal is to ensure safe operations, especially with the booming tourism sector. Tourists always ask if the boats they use are certified, and we want to position our communities to benefit from this,” he stated.

Some 250 life jackets were distributed to operators, further bolstering safety measures on the waterways.





