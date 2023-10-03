Search

Advisory: Guidelines for purchasing water from processing plants and delivery vehicles

October 3, 2023

Water is an essential element of our daily lives and our immediate environment. Its significance lies in sustaining our health and well-being, but it can also pose health risks when contaminated. Contaminated water, when consumed, can lead to waterborne diseases resulting in symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting. Vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, immunocompromised individuals, and pregnant women, are particularly at risk.

The GA-FDD ensures the availability of safe and clean water for all Guyanese by regularly inspecting and licensing water processing facilities. This ensures the use of good manufacturing practices and guarantees that the water remains free from pathogens.

Guidelines for Buying Water from Processing Plants and Delivery Vehicles

  1. Verify Licensing: Always ensure that your water supplier is licensed by the Government Analyst Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD), and check for the company label affixed to the bottle.
  2. Verify Labels: Look for clear and accurate labelling that includes important information like the name and address of the processor.
  3. Inspect Packaging: Examine to ensure the water containers are free from cracks, leaks, mould, or grime, and make sure caps are intact and not damaged.
  4. Check Delivery Vehicles: Make sure the delivery vehicle is clean and in good condition.
  5. Ask About Testing: Inquire about the water quality testing procedures conducted by the processing plant and request access to the results if available.
  6. Prioritise Cleanliness: Wash your bottles with soap and hot water before refilling them.
  7. Regular Bottle Replacement: Consider changing your plastic bottles at least every two years, ideally annually, to prevent the buildup of bacteria and contaminants. This is especially important for plastic bottles that can degrade and release chemicals into the water.
  8. Check Water Quality: Examine the water for colour and sediments. It should be clear, tasteless, and odourless.
  1. Store Properly: Once purchased, store bottled water in a cool, clean, and dry place, away from direct sunlight and chemicals.
  2. Avoid Unlabeled Products: Refrain from purchasing water containers that lack proper labelling or appear suspicious.
  3. Don’t Compromise on Cleanliness: Reject containers that appear dirty or have damaged seals, as they may have been exposed to contaminants.
  4. Question Unclear Sources: Be cautious of water with unclear or questionable sources, and don’t hesitate to ask for more information.

By following these guidelines, consumers can make informed choices when purchasing water from processing plants and delivery vehicles, ensuring the safety and quality of the product.

COMPANIES LICENCED TO PROVIDE TREATED WATER FOR 2023

NAME OF COMPANYADDRESSREGION
G.N Crystal Clear Purified WaterLot 13, Three Friends, Essequibo Coast2
Andron AlphonsoLot 95 Charity, Essequibo Coast2
Pure Plus WaterLot 34 Takuka Road, Meadow Brook, Gardens2
H2O LabLot 66 Parcel 1455, Phase 1, Westmister, La Parfaite, Harmonie, West Bank Demerara3
Blue Ribbon Manfuring. Guyana Inc.Lot 97 A West-Meter-Meer Zorg, West Coast Demerara3
Ultra Valley WaterLot 1665 Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo3
First Choice WaterLot 335 Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo3
Island Pride SpringLot 423 Tushen, East Bank Essequibo3
Blue Natural Spring Lot 151 Zeeburg, Public Road, West Coast Demerara3
 D & L Purified WaterLot 153 Public Road, Nimes, West Bank Demerara3
D & L Purified WaterLot 8 Public Road, Section 36, La Grange, West Bank Demerara.3
Radica RamlallLot 74, Goed Fortuin Housing Scheme, WBD3
Dynamic Purified WaterBlock X Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara4
Blue Spring WaterIndustrial Park Inc. Eccles, East Bank Demerara4
Essential Supplies Inc.Lot 81-83 Industrial Site, Eccles, East Bank Demerara4
Kai WaterLot 879 Section ‘A’,Block  x, Diamond, East Bank Demerara4
M& N & Sons EnterpriseLot 291 Newtown, Enmore, East Coast Demerara4
Aquafina Water & Ice Inc.Lot  160 Section D, Non Pariel, East Coast Demerara4
H2O LabLot 583-585 Block y, Section C, Golden Grove, E.B.D4
Ocean Pure Purified WaterLot 265 BB, Eccles, East Bank Demerara4
Natural Spring H2OLot 13/14 Pandit Street, Bagottown, East Bank Demarara4
Aqua CrystalLot 246 Block Y, Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara4
Ataro Pure WaterLot  1479 Section ‘B’, Block X, Diamond, East Bank Demerara4
Clear SpringLot 249 Buzz-Bee-Dam, Craig, East Bank Demerara4
Jus Water Lot 2 A Sheriff Street & Durey Lane, Georgetown4
Banks DIHThirst Park, Georgetown4
Demerara Distillers LtdPlantation Diamond, East Bank Demerara4
Atlantic Manuf.  & Packaging Company Lot 25 Courbane Park, Annandale, East Bank Demerara4
Ultra SpringsLot 231 Crane Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara4
Atlantis Water StoreLot 208 Sheriff & Pike Street, Campbellville Georgetown4
The Water Store35 Campbell Avenue, Campbellville4
Shield WatersLot 1356, Section A Block X, Diamond East Bank Demerara4
Alkaplus Wellness529 Section A Block X, Diamond4
R. Sain Purified DrinkingLot 55, Block 1 C, Experiment, West Coast Berbice5
Jaikrishna BahadurLot 3 Grant 1803,Crabwood Creek, Corentyne6
Michael Pure ValleyLot 202, # 52 Village, Corentyne, Berbice6
Sohail Purified WaterLot 1 ‘C’ South Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice6
Rajendra JaijairamLot 1 C South Public Rd, Corentyne, B/ce6
Faizal KassimLot 18 South Avenue, Bartica7
George JordonLot 48 1st Avenue, Bartica, Essequibo River7
Pure Flow Glorious LiquidLot 226 Mora Street, Mackenzie, Linden10
Tanna WaterLot 39 Co-op Crescent, Mackenzie, Linden10
