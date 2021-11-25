AG addresses housing concerns in Bath Settlement

─ says Govt not “bluffing” about style of governance

Some 59 land titles are set to be distributed to residents of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

This was revealed by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, on Wednesday, during a meeting with residents to address their housing concerns.

Minister Nandlall explained the importance of land titles to residents, educating them about the necessary legal procedures that must be followed before titles are issued.

Minister Nandlall addressing the small gathering at Bath Settlement

As residents expressed gratitude for government’s intervention, the AG explained that the PPP/C Administration remains committed to ensuring that housing issues are continuously rectified in the shortest possible time.

This is being done at little to no cost to citizens and is expected to be completed by May 2022.

“At the end of this exercise, 59 families will end up with a certificate of title each in their hands. The process is not going to cost you any significant sum of money or any money at all, because the government is carrying the bulk of the expenditures associated with the exercise,” Minister Nandlall said.

Resident being given assistance by a ministry official

He said government will continue to be directly involved with citizens across the country.

“I want to remind you that this is the style of government and governance that we promised during the elections campaign, and this is what we are delivering right across the length and breadth of Guyana…we said we are going to come to you wherever you are. We are not going to govern Guyana from Georgetown and in air-conditioned offices. We will come into the streets, we will come into the dams, we will come into the villages…and we will attend to whatever the issues are that you are facing…when we told you that, we were not bluffing,” he said.