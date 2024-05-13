US$260M Demerara River Bridge is 43.4 per cent completed

The long traffic delays, congestion, and closure of the Demerara Harbour Bridge will soon be things of the past, as the much-anticipated new US$260 million Demerara River Bridge is already 43.4 per cent completed.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill made the announcement, during a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Artistic impression of the New Demerara Harbour Bridge

“It is going ahead full steam. The bridge is moving. The last report that we had is from the consultant, we are at 43.4 per cent in terms of completion. Works are moving apace, everybody is seeing that,” he emphasised.

Six hundred fifty workers, which include 120 Guyanese and 85 Venezuelan migrants are tirelessly working, to bring the 2.8-kilometre-long bridge to fruition, in the shortest possible time.

The bridge will accommodate vehicles of all sizes and weights, and carry a speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour.

Artistic impression of the New Demerara Harbour Bridge

The aged old Demerara Harbour Bridge can only accommodate vehicles moving at 32 kilometres per hour.

Motorists and residents of the East Bank, West Bank, and West Coast of the Demerara River will enjoy no bridge interruptions, as there will be no bridge retraction.

The structure is being built six metres above water to allow all vessels to pass under.

The first-of-its-kind bridge in South America will service Guyanese for at least 100 years.

The bridge is being built by China Railway Construction (International) Limited, while Italian company, Politecnica, is overseeing construction works.

The monitoring team consists of approximately 22 persons; both local and international experts.

The modern bridge, connecting Regions Three and Four, is being constructed under standards set by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation officials.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

