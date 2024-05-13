Rincon residents to get new well in three weeks

─ almost 400 households to benefit

Approximately 400 households from Rincon in the Moruca-sub-district, Region One, will no longer have to worry about inadequate access to potable water, as works are progressing on the new well there.

The well is expected to be completed in three weeks.

The drilling of the well alongside other works is being facilitated by Guyana Water Incorporated’s (GWI) in-house team at a cost of about $10 million.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal alongside GWI’s Hinterland Services Director, Ramchand Jailal

During an inspection of the well Sunday morning, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, expressed satisfaction with the progress of works on the well which is 25 per cent completed.

Ongoing works on the well at Rincon

“Rincon is one of the areas that has been affected by the dry season…They have started works and they are somewhere around 40 metres [relating to the drilling of the well]. We have a plan to ensure that Santa Rosa and all of its 13 satellite [areas] have access to potable water,” Minister Croal pointed out.

Currently, wells are being drilled in the Moruca sub-district in areas such as Kumaka and Mora.

Ongoing works on the well at Rincon

Meanwhile, some $1 million in developmental works are ongoing on Santa Rosa’s well to service 40 more households there.

Additionally, New water supply systems valued at $49 million were commissioned at Kamwatta and Haimaracabra on Sunday benefitting over 1,100 residents.

For Region One alone, $700 million is earmarked to drill a minimum of 25 new wells along with upgrades to water distribution systems.

Within three and half a year, a total of $3.4 billion has been spent on hinterland water distribution networks.

In 2024, $1.5 billion has been allocated towards the drilling of more wells and the expansion of water supply systems to increase treated water access in the hinterland regions.

