‘AI must be integrated into national planning now’ – VP Jagdeo

– Warns that AI could create a new development divide

Vice President Dr Bharat Jagdeo is warning the Global South that advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) could create a new disparity between larger and smaller nations, urging governments to integrate AI into national planning now.

Delivering the inaugural address on Wednesday at the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) at the Taj Palace in New Delhi, India, Dr Jagdeo said discussions on sustainable development cannot ignore the growing impact of AI.

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo attends the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) at the Taj Palace in India

The vice president cautioned that many smaller African, Caribbean and Pacific nations do not have the same capacity as larger nations to build digital infrastructure or computing systems.

It is for this reason that Dr Jagdeo asserted that artificial intelligence must be integrated into national development planning in a manner akin to the incorporation of climate considerations in previous years.

He suggested that investments in AI could, in some cases, have a greater development impact than traditional infrastructure spending.

“But $20 million spent on introducing AI in the education sector or healthcare may have a bigger impact on that road that you build, the physical road,” he reasoned.

Using Guyana as an example, he pointed out that the country has successfully acquired access to an AI model capable of reading X-rays, CT scans, and MRIs. He also noted the necessity of establishing robust systems to evaluate the impact of advanced technologies.

VP Jagdeo called for greater awareness among policymakers and technical personnel to ensure that countries can use AI to support development and climate efforts. India, he reasoned, can be instrumental in this regard, with its years of technological advancements.

“I just want to make the point that… from this summit, we have to start thinking about that. How do we help the smaller countries of the south, particularly in building small templates or approaches where they can bypass the… the gap in knowledge at the local level and use AI fully for development, including to help us solve climate issues,” the vice president underscored.

The WSDS 2026 is hosted by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) under the theme: “परिवर्तन | Transformations: Vision, Voices, and Values for Sustainable Development.”