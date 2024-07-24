An additional $1.3B allocated to upgrade Linden roads

─ 26 small contractors to benefit

An additional sum of $1.3 billion has been allocated to upgrade key thoroughfares across the mining town of Linden, Region Ten, through the Ministry of Public Works.

Twenty-six local contractors have been engaged to execute the works promptly.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, stated that while these works are underway, the ministry’s engineers and clerks of works will identify additional roads in Linden for rehabilitation in a phased manner.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, along with regional officials and engineers inspecting ongoing road works in Linden

“We have started with these 26, and within a couple of weeks, we will identify all the other roads to be fixed in phases to ensure that everybody gets their roads repaired,” the minister said during site inspections last Wednesday.

He explained that the roads selected by the engineers would also be awarded to local contractors in smaller lots, enabling them to manage and complete the projects effectively.

“Last year, some contractors lacked the capacity with pavers and equipment, so we engaged smaller contractors to work on concrete roads in sections. This allowed us to involve over 50 contractors in Linden,” Minister Edghill explained.

Ongoing Road works in Linden

Road works are currently being executed in the communities of One Mile, Buck Hill, Wisroc, Amelia’s Ward, South Amelia’s Ward, Central Amelia’s Ward, Block 22, Blueberry Hill, Canvas City, and Christiansburg.

Recently, the government injected a mammoth sum of $1.8 billion to upgrade 84 critical roads within the township.

Ongoing Road works in Linden

Communities including Coomacaka, Nottinghamshire, Canvas City, Green Valley, Blueberry Hill, Silvertown, Wismar, Christianburg, Half Mile, Retrieve, South Amelias Ward, and Constabulary Road are beneficiaries of the transformative initiative.

These infrastructure upgrades promise to unlock new opportunities for economic growth, social development, and improved quality of life for thousands of individuals residing in Linden.

