Applications reopened for core homes, home improvement subsidies

─ boundaries expanded to 19 E.C.D communities

Applications for core homes and home improvement subsidies were on Friday reopened by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA). This will see the remaining 150 core homes constructed and 1,764 home improvement subsidies distributed.

The programme which is funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) falls under the CH&PA’s Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme. Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal MP, said the programme will reduce housing instability for Guyanese.

(From left to right) Permanent Secretary to the Ministry, Mr. Andre Ally, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues MP, Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal MP, CHPA’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves and Deputy Director of Community Development, Ms, Donell Bess-Bascom

“When families lack adequate housing, the effects in general can be devastating. Inadequate housing is often linked to homelessness, abuse of all kinds, neglect, high rates of absenteeism from work and from the children’s perspective of school,” the minister stated.

The programme targets Guyanese from Georgetown to Grove on the East Bank and Westminster, Onderneeming, Lust-en-Eust, Recht door Zee and Parfaite Harmony Phase two on the West Bank Demerara. On the East Coast, it spans from Georgetown to La Bonne Intention (LBI).

However, the boundary on the East Coast is now expanded to reach an additional 19 communities from Mon Repos to Haslington. CH&PA also opened a new office to deal specifically with the Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme at 237 Camp Street, Georgetown, where applicants will be interviewed on the spot.

Minister Croal said the reopening of the applications is to raise awareness about the programme, to ensure more persons benefit.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal MP on tour of new office

“When this programme was first rolled out, it did not receive enough interest. So, this time around, we want to ensure that help is nearby. Applications are free of cost, and of course in keeping with the technology, you can now apply online, as well.

So, through each of the NDCs (Neighbourhood Democratic Council), you can uplift your application forms, of course here and our central office,” he said.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, MP, said Government is dedicated to delivering housing for Guyanese. The minister said since taking office, Government’s focus has been on homeownership.

“This Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme helps to improve the lives of ordinary Guyanese, helps to improve the lives of our most vulnerable population and so that is why I say that the Ministry of Housing is very multifaceted. We look at all of the circumstances in which people reside and we try to help them to improve their lives and to acquire homeownership and to be able to live, reside in a neighbourhood with access to basic utilities and infrastructure,” the minister said.

The Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme is a $5.6 billion programme aimed at improving the lives of Guyanese through access to better housing and basic infrastructure. This will be undertaken through the provision of affordable and sustainable housing, the consolidation of existing schemes and institutional strengthening of the CH&PA.

CHPA’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves called on staff to treat applicants with dignity and respect that they deserve.

New Office on Camp Street

“Do not only be sympathetic, be empathetic and remember that this programme that we are a part of will being great benefit to a lot of citizens who deserve it. So, I would like to implore upon you to put your best foot forward and I am sure that the most deserving benefit from this programme,” the CEO urged.

Meanwhile, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr. Andre Ally said under the programme, core homes will be constructed to the tune of $4 million while persons for subsidies will be allocated up to $500,000.

To date, 50 core homes have already bene identified for construction in Sophia and Parfaite Harmonie each.

The programme’s duration spans from December 2017 to December 2022. The deadline for applications is February 7, 2022.