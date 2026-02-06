Athletes smash 1,000-medal mark as years of investment in sport pay off

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson, highlighted that over the past three years alone, Guyanese athletes have secured over 1,000 international and regional medals, a transformative impact of sustained investment in Guyana’s sporting sector.

Speaking at the National Assembly on Thursday, Minister Ramson underscored that the achievement is the result of strategic government support, including the establishment of a national sports academy with programs across core and non-core sports, enhanced training opportunities, and strengthened relationships with sports associations.

“This is history. Athletes are doing better now than they have ever done before under the people’s Progressive Party leadership,” he noted.

Minister Ramson, officials from the AAG and the GOA along with all the medallists from the CARFITA Games in Grenada

According to the minister, over the last five years, the administration has overseen the construction of five state-of-the-art stadiums, “invested in over 600 community grounds across the country,” ensuring that they meet international standards and an additional $1.2 billion is earmarked for more enhancements this year.

The ministry has also hosted 62 international sporting events in the past two years alone, 29 in 2024 and 33 in 2025, offering athletes exposure to higher-level competition and contributing to tourism and economic growth.

Construction progressing at the Palmyra Multipurpose Stadium

The minister also highlighted that Guyana’s rise in international sports includes hosting two cricket World Cups, securing CPL semi-finals and finals “at no cost to the national treasury,” and producing athletes and coaches now competing in international franchise leagues.

Landmark achievements, such as professional bodybuilding pro-cards issued locally and elite training facilitated by visiting Olympian gold medalists, are a testament to the government’s strategic investment in the sporting sector.

By combining talent development with infrastructure expansion, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is cultivating a resilient and competitive sporting ecosystem that benefits athletes, communities, and the nation as a whole.