Bartica residents benefit from gender equality, GBV training

Residents across Bartica, Region Seven are now better able to deal with issues related to gender equality and gender-based violence (GBV), as the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, in collaboration with the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) Multi-Country Office – Caribbean, hosted a training workshop there.

The recent four-day workshop was hosted under the ministry’s Spotlight Initiative. It was aimed at raising awareness of GBV and gender equality.

The participants receiving their certificates

Participants are now better able to utilise the knowledge gained, to implement the UN Women Foundations Programme within communities, schools, religious organisations and other groups, which aims to strengthen approaches for the prevention of GBV.

Presentations being done during the training

Certificates were also presented to the participants following the training.

The UN programme entails the setting of global standards and working with the government and civil society to help implement policies and services needed to fully benefit every gender.

Through the UN and the human services ministry, this programme has been reaching all parts of the country, especially to young people.

In February, about 500 police officers graduated from the CopSquad 2000 initiative, which is also a collaboration with the UN.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

