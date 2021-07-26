‘Because We Care’ cash grant to get “bigger and better” – Dr. Ramsammy

The Government’s ‘Because We Care’ cash grant distribution continued today in the Essequibo Islands-West Demerara (Region Three).

Advisor to the Minister of Health, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy spearheaded the distribution at the Leonora Secondary, Windsor Forest Primary and Cornelia Ida Primary and Nursery schools.

Addressing the parents and guardians at the Leonora Secondary, Dr. Ramsammy reiterated the PPP/C Administration’s commitment to incrementally increasing the grant over its first term in office.

“Both the Minister and the President have said to us publicly, they have both announced that this programme will grow so that by the end of the first term of President Irfaan Ali the cash grant of $19,000 today will grow to $50,000 per child every year and I think that shows that we do care, we care for our families and so this year in Region Three, by the time we are finished distributing the cash grant we would have distributed $380 million to families in Region Three alone,” he said.

Dr. Ramsammy urged those in attendance to disregard the rumors about the cash grant, as it would benefit their children.

“Anytime we transfer money from the Government accounts, real money into the pockets of people our Government does not see it as a waste of money, we see it as a positive contribution to the development of our families and that is why we are making this a permanent programme and that is why we are committed to making it bigger and better as we go.”

Meanwhile, Regional Executive Officer, Region Three, Sheik Inshan Ayube said the Government realises the necessity of investing in the children, as they are the future.

“Your Government sees the need to contribute and assist you in ensuring that your children are ready for this education that will be unfolding in front of you,” he said.

Several parents expressed their gratitude to the Government for the timely gesture.

Melissa Ahamad, a mother of three said the cash grant is a blessing, as it will assist her in getting her children prepared for the new school term.

“I gatto go and buy things for the kids to go school and tomorrow is something like this I got to deal with again, so it’s a blessing for me.”

Jennifer Accra told DPI that the money will come in handy, “I feel happy that I got the money and I will do something for the kids them with the money, I hear the school opening in September so I planning to their school clothes and some stuff like food stuff to eat and so.” The reintroduction of the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant is another manifesto promise delivered by the PPP/C Administration.