Bishop’s High School to receive $129M Library Block, other improved facilities

The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand on Tuesday, met with the Board and PTA of The Bishop’s High School to announce the construction of a modern library block valued at $129 million. This transformative project represents a significant step toward enhancing the academic and practical learning environment for students.

The new library block, which will be constructed by Apex Engineering over a nine-month period, is designed to serve as a state-of-the-art resource hub, providing students with access to modern facilities and fostering a culture of academic excellence. A mobilization sum of $19.3 million has already been allocated, signaling the Ministry of Education’s commitment to timely and efficient execution.

The award for construction of the school’s library was awarded through a public bidding process conducted in accordance with the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board and in compliance with the Public Procurement Act.

In addition to the library, the school will benefit from a series of other critical infrastructure improvements. These include the repair and upgrade of Biology Labs 1 and 2, Physics Labs 1 and 2, the Agricultural Science Room, the Preparation Room, and the Chemistry Lab. To further support hands-on learning, a manufacturing space will be created for Agricultural Science students, allowing them to develop practical skills aligned with their curriculum.

The repositioning of the canteen and the Home Economics Room is also part of the school’s upgrade plan. These changes aim to optimize space usage and enhance the functionality of key facilities, ensuring that students can benefit from a more efficient and comfortable environment.

These upcoming initiatives build upon recently completed works at the school, which include the construction of a new annex, electrical rehabilitation of an older wing, upgrades to the auditorium, extensive repairs to the roof, and rehabilitation of the Home Economics Department and carpentry throughout the building.

Over $71 million was spent on maintenance projects at The Bishop’s High School in 2024, covering electrical works, plumbing, roof repairs, and general building upgrades. These investments highlight the Ministry’s commitment to maintaining high standards across the education sector.

During her meeting with the Board and PTA, Minister Manickchand emphasized the importance of involving parents in discussions about the school’s future. She noted that their input and support are vital to the success of these initiatives. Parents expressed gratitude for the Ministry’s proactive efforts to improve the school’s infrastructure and ensure their children have access to the best possible educational opportunities.

The construction of the library block, alongside the repositioning and enhancement of various facilities, underscores the Ministry of Education’s dedication to advancing the quality of education. These projects are part of a broader vision to create learning environments where students can thrive academically and personally, preparing them for a bright future.

