Black Bush Polder farmers to get relief support due to heavy rainfall

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha has announced several immediate interventions to bring relief to farmer of Black Bush Polder in Region Six who were affected by the recent high-intensity rainfall.

On Sunday, the minister and his technical team visited the village and met with rice, cash crop, and livestock farmers to listen to their concerns and assess the situation.

Excavators are being deployed to block all watercourse inlets. This move is designed to halt the heavy flow of water from the backlands into the cultivation area.

Additionally, all aqueducts will be temporarily closed to avoid water flowing from the backland.

The minister assured residents and farmers that the government and his ministry remain committed to protecting their livelihoods even during the rainy period.

Minister Mustapha also instructed agencies such as NAREI, GRDB and GLDA to monitor every farmer and their farms.