Book launch honours the outstanding legacy of Janet Jagan

In a moving celebration of Janet Jagan’s indelible contribution to Guyana, the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre hosted the launch of Professor Patricia Mohammed’s latest book, “Janet Jagan: Freedom Fighter of Guyana” on Friday.

The lawns of the research centre were filled with notable guests, including Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag, former President of Guyana Donald Ramotar, members of the diplomatic corps, Janet Jagan’s daughter Nadira Jagan-Brancier, and other dignitaries.

The book took five years to complete. It illustrates in detail the inspirational life and enduring legacy of Janet Jagan, Guyana’s first female president and a dedicated social justice and political activist.

Professor Mohammed emphasised the importance of shining a light on the untold story of one of Guyana’s most influential women.

“Janet Jagan’s life and deeds are still of crucial relevance both to her memory and to the political battles for democracy that we continue to wage currently, not only in Guyana but in every society today,” she said.

She further added, “For those who will read it closely, the book is structured around what freedom meant for her personally and ideologically and how she worked with others to translate these into concrete goals, for all.”

In her in-depth biography, Professor Mohammed delved into Janet Jagan’s life to provide a multi-faceted perspective on all aspects of her journey, from her birth in 1920 to her passing in 2009.

With a primary focus on Janet Jagan’s contributions to Guyana’s prosperity and human rights, the book also provides insight into her early childhood, experiences as a Caucasian woman in Guyana, her political achievements, and her life as a mother and wife.

The book chronicles Jagan’s commitment to social justice in Guyana and her impactful role as a central figure in the political landscape of Guyana and as one of the founders of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP).

Minister Teixeira, a close colleague and former mentee of Janet Jagan, stated, “It (the book) restored and reclaimed Janet Jagan to her rightful place in the broader history of Guyana and its political struggles.”

‘Janet Jagan: Freedom Fighter of Guyana’ not only contributes to the historical record of Guyana but also aims to serve as a motivating force for future and current women world leaders.

In support of Janet’s legacy, all proceeds made from the book’s sales in Guyana will go towards funding the work of the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre.

