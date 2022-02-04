Budget 2022 – Gov’t will continue to advance Guyana’s interest, protect sovereignty

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd said government will continue to advance Guyana’s interests and protect its sovereignty.

He said the $552.9 billion 2022 budget, Guyana’s largest and most transformational one to date, will ensure that the objectives of the foreign affairs ministry and all other sectors are achieved.

Expanding the country’s diplomatic footprint, he shared that the ministry will continue to work on enhancing capacity in already established areas. For staff postings around the world, $130 million has been allocated. This also includes the appointment of Heads of mission in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Kuwait, Belgium, South Africa, New York, Canada, Brazil, Venezuela, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

The sum of $3.6 billion has been included in the ministry’s 2022 budget for its foreign policy programme. Another critical component of the work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is the maintenance of Guyana’s bilateral relations. This includes not just with Guyana’s closest allies, but expanding the ministry’s interaction with non-traditional partners. The sum of $140 million has also been budgeted to enhance bilateral relations.

“Of vital importance is the relationship with our frontier states. The government is committed to seeking closer relations with all its neighbours,” the minister said. “Since we returned to office, our relations with Suriname have improved significantly. In this regard, we have had regular exchanges at the highest levels that have resulted in agreements to further cooperation in a multiplicity of areas, one of these being the bridging of the Corentyne River, which will enhance the movement of our people and provide greater opportunities, trade and business.”

Further on the diplomatic side, he stated that the government will maintain its momentum with Suriname and Brazil.

Regarding the preservation of Guyana’s sovereignty, Minister Todd indicated that the government has been putting all of its efforts in preparing to submit its memorial on the merits of its case by March 8, 2022.

“Equally, we will continue to be a responsible member of the international community, enhancing our profile at the regional and international levels… In 2021 we were able to negotiate and conclude a number of bilateral cooperation agreements in areas including education, technical and scientific cooperation, security and defence, petroleum, investment, and air services. The Ministry will, in the months ahead, continue to propose, negotiate and conclude bilateral agreements that will produce benefits for the country.”

Minister Todd highlighted that the foreign affairs ministry will continue to pursue reciprocal visits between Guyana and its allies. These include high-Level visits to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Morocco, along with follow-up discussions and exchange visits with Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, St. Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Colombia to enhance Guyana’s bilateral relationship.