Budget 2022 prioritises children

In Budget 2022, immense focus has been placed on the development of children across the country, with a budgetary allocation of $955 million.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, M.P, told the National Assembly on Tuesday, that “children are extremely, extremely important to the ministry.”

She was at the time participating in the national budget debate, held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

The Child Care and Protection Agency (CHPA) has seen an increase in subvention from $852 million to $955 million to ensure the safety and development of all of Guyana’s children.

Child with their painting at the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security “Snack and Paint” event

From this year’s allocation, Guyanese can look forward to new and improved early childhood development programmes, along with the construction of dual-purpose facilities to improve childcare development for children ages zero to four.

Parents will also benefit from the early childhood development programme, with the launch of parenting modules and manuals, to improve efficient and effective parenting practices.

Meanwhile, a new mentorship programme is being launched to enhance the livelihood of children in state care. The programme will see young adults in institutions being provided with housing, training and opportunities for employment.

Participants at the “Snack and Paint” event

The ministry’s young influencers programme that improves the welfare of youth, will be extended this year. Additionally, the recently launched “every child safe” initiative is crafted to spread awareness on child abuse through community engagements. Last year, under the theme, “Together, Let’s Keep Children Safe,” the ministry hosted a storybook competition to engage children on the different kinds of abuse. The initiative will continue to engage children in new and innovative ways in the coming year.