Budget 2023 reflective of govt’s visionary plan for continued development – MP Williams

Budget 2023 has been described as balanced, people centred and reflective of the PPP/C Government’s visionary plan for the further advancement of Guyana to the benefit of all.

This endorsement came from Member of Parliament, Lee Williams as he participated in the ongoing budget debate in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

MP Lee Williams says budget 2023 reflective of government’s visionary leadership

MP Williams, who hails from Region Seven, spoke of the numerous programmes and policies implemented by this government that benefitted the people of his region and Guyanese in general.

The removal of burdensome taxes imposed by the former administration, the reinstatement of the education cash grant and its incremental increase to $35,000, as well as the increases in pension and public assistance were referenced by the MP.

Focusing on Region Seven, he noted that there have been significant improvements in the health sector with the Kamarang Health facility being upgraded with an operating theatre. In addition, dental and other services are now being provided to residents.

The MP disclosed that some 20 persons were trained as health workers in the region.

MP Williams also applauded the allocation towards Amerindian development, that will support the land titling and other programmes aimed at empowering Amerindians.

