Budget 2026 to accelerate development on the East Coast of Demerara

─MP Singh slams Opposition’s misrepresentation of the budget

Development is accelerating across Guyana, with residents of the East Coast of Demerara set to benefit from a series of major programmes, infrastructure and housing projects under Budget 2026.

This is according to Member of Parliament Suresh Singh.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Wednesday, MP Singh gave his full endorsement of the budget and outlined the scale of development plans along the East Coast corridor, benefiting thousands of Guyanese.

Member of Parliament, Suresh Singh delivering his address on Wednesday

“When we come with a budget, the budget and we will continue to preach it, we provide employment opportunities, prosperity opportunities, and upliftment opportunities for every Guyanese,” he told the House.

MP Singh said Budget 2026 will build on ongoing projects, including the construction of an industrial estate at Enmore/Foulis, which will cater to manufacturers and small businesses.

He also pointed to the expansion of the railway embankment, spanning another 30 kilometres.

The stretch will span from Sheriff Street to Mahaica.

Ongoing construction on the East Coast Demerara road expansion project



The MP further highlighted the intense volume of community road works executed by the Ministry of Public Works alone.

In 2025, some 442 community roads were executed, contributing to a total of 3,4000 roads across Region Four.

“The people are seeing real development because we are building,” he said.

He added that access roads are now being expanded to link public roads to the embankment highway, with works ongoing in communities including BV, Mon Repos, Rosignol, Buxton, Coldingen, Enmore and Nabacalis, among others.

Improved infrastructure along the East Coast of Demerara

Plans on the East Coast include the construction of roads along the Backland areas, followed by the installation of high-tension towers, streetlights and electricity infrastructure.

The MP took the opportunity to reiterate the PPP/C government’s plan to reduce residents’ electricity bills by 50 per cent.

He also highlighted the Eccles to Ogle Road link and the development of 50 community grounds on the East Coast, noting that these have been widely praised.

Turning his attention to the opposition, MP Singh criticised the opposition’s lack of support for a people-driven budget and accused opposition members of misrepresenting its contents.

He commended public servants for working long hours, including nights and weekends, to craft the budget, saying their efforts had not been properly acknowledged.

“And you know what is the shameful part of it, our Opposition is not recognising the effort of the public servants,” he stressed.

MP Singh also praised the Opposition’s promotion of its projects on social media, arguing that voters responded positively to visible evidence of development by the PPP/C government.

Citing election results in Region Four, he said support for the PPP/C had steadily increased over successive polls, while backing for the APNU/AFC had stagnated.

“You have no base, we are building over here and you are collapsing over there,” he emphasised.

The MP pledged the government’s continued commitment to building safer communities and a better Guyana.