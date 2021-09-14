Business Skills App to provide training to women entrepreneurs

The Cherie Blair Foundation for Women in collaboration with ExxonMobil Foundation and ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc. on Tuesday, launched the HerVenture Business Skills Mobile App aimed at providing skills training to women entrepreneurs across Guyana.

First Lady, H.E. Arya Ali and Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, MP, were at the launch held at the British High Commissioner’s Residence. Also present were British High Commissioner to Guyana, H.E. Jane Miller and United States Ambassador to Guyana, H.E. Sarah-Ann Lynch.

First Lady, Her Excellency Arya Ali interacting with a woman entrepreneur at the launch of the app in the presence of Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, MP.

During brief remarks, Minister Persaud said the initiative complements her Ministry’s Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) programme and Guyana’s Women’s leadership Institute (GWLI), which is the hub for women’s skills training.

The Minister has already established partnerships with HerVenture and ActionINVEST so that women who benefit from training through WIIN and GWLI can utilise the app to benefit from many business opportunities.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, MP

“And as such, once they have the business proposal which we would definitely encourage them to have at the end of our training program this app that is in their hand gives them the power to transform the business proposal into a reality and to ensure that they not only commence their business but is sustained and expanded in the future,” Minister Persaud said.

Minister Persaud said Guyana has many opportunities for investment and development, and it is therefore important that citizens are being given the opportunities to be empowered and contribute to society.

“I always feel that women are natural leaders and as such, they must be enabled and empowered so that they can translate that leadership ability into earning abilities and this is a tool to ensure that they have financial empowerment,” she added.

Chief executive Officer, ActionINVEST, Davitri Doerga

ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc. is the local delivery partner for the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women.

Chief Executive Officer, Davitri Doerga explained that the app seeks to reach 3,000 women entrepreneurs locally and will also train 25 female entrepreneurs using the foundation’s growth to growth curriculum.

The app offers essential business training and support on the go. It features nine learning tracks on topics including; launching a business, accessing finance, expanding market access and e-commerce.

A section of those in attendance at the launch of the app

It generates a personalised learning journey for each entrepreneur based on their individual business needs. Learning content is provided in bite-sized, easily digestible formats. Users can find and connect with each other, as well as learn about local business events.