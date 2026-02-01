Campbellville welcomes Guyana’s first all-weather basketball court

The community of Campbellville welcomed Guyana’s first PVC plastic all-weather basketball court, a $39 million facility aimed at improving player safety and expanding access to sport.

The court fulfils a commitment made by the government during the construction of the Conversation Tree four-lane road project, which displaced the previous community court used by athletes.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill, along with Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, Steven Jacobs, commissioned Campbellville’s first all-weather court

At the commissioning ceremony on Sunday, athlete Brandon Bento said the new surface is a big upgrade from what players were used to.

“For many years, we played on concrete or asphalt, and that caused a lot of injuries,” Bento said. “This surface is something we have been asking for for a long time. It allows for proper drainage and better protection for players.”

Another athlete, Alafam Joseph, described the facility as unlike anything seen in Guyana before.

“It was done well. We have never seen a court like this in Guyana. Because it is an all-weather court, even when rain falls, we can still come out and play,” he said ecstatically.

Players are trying out the new court

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghil stated that community satisfaction was the driving force behind the project’s success.

“Cost was secondary. Community satisfaction was number one. We gave the people of Campbellville what they asked for and what they deserved,” Minister Edghill said.

He highlighted the facility’s additional features, including lighting, a pavilion, fencing, and what he described as one of the most sophisticated playing surfaces currently available.

The public works minister also said the project reflected the government’s approach to community engagement under its “One Guyana” agenda, adding that facilities such as these will help to transform neglected spaces into assets.

Players utilising the new court

Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs, said the government will roll out more courts, mirroring the Campbellville project, to expand sporting infrastructure.

“There will be a number of facilities like this across the country. We are rolling out multipurpose turfs in schools and rehabilitating community grounds to encourage participation and develop talent,” he noted.

He further announced that a major 3×3 basketball tournament will be held at the new court in the coming days.

New all-weather court and pavilion

The Ministry of Public Works will sponsor a yearly game for the next three years to support community building and help athletes develop.

Both ministers urged players and residents to take care of the facility to ensure its long-term sustainability.

Rawle Tony represented the Guyana Basketball Federation at Sunday’s commissioning ceremony.