CDC advancing efforts to assist flood affected residents -Prime Minister

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips said Tuesday, that the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) is moving apace with its efforts to assist flood affected residents nationwide.

While the extensive flooding over the past weeks has affected some 6,500 households throughout Regions One to Six, not all are severely impacted. Based on assessments conducted, the Pomeroon in Region Two, is deemed the most affected.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

“We will be making some interventions over the next 48 hours to deal with those concerns. We have some people in the Kabakaburi and Wakapau that are now in shelters, I think six families we reported and we have dispatched a team from the CDC to do some assessment and to make some interventions,” the Prime Minister said.

To date, the CDC has received reports of 1,297 households being affected in Region Two Of that number, 552 households reported that water entered their homes.

“Notwithstanding that fact that the water has receded, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority continues with their interventions in ensuring that a lot of those outfalls, all those canals are cleared, the continue to maintain the pumps that are necessary in getting the water off the land,” PM Phillips stated.

CDC’s Director General, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig

Through the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development’s Community Infrastructure Improvement Programme (CIIP), some 2,000 workers were deployed throughout flood affected regions to lend support.

CDC’s Director General, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig noted that there has been significant improvement in the responses by the regional authorities.

“I think that is commendable and that’s the type of decentralised disaster risk management system that we have been working to build over the years by training those personnel and equipping them and now we are seeing some of the fruits,” Lieutenant Craig noted.

CDC’s Senior Response Officer, Captain Salim October

CDC’s Senior Response Officer, Captain Salim October said the commission will continue to work in tandem with the local bodies to bring urgent relief to residents.

“By all effort by the technical agencies and the Civil Defence Commission, through policy level support and direction, we will also be in the position to provide the necessary support using the frame work of the regional disaster risk management system for which the regional democratic council are the custodians,” Captain October underscored.

PM Phillips advised residents to seek medical attention immediately, should they encounter any medical challenges during the flood.

Virtual task force meeting

“Residents from the areas that are affected, if you have like skin rashes and other ailments, just visit the nearest medical center and I know that treatment is available there for you.”

Tuesday’s task force engagement was the second meeting since the unit was activated by His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on Monday.