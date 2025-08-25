CJIA commissions new rest facility for Red Caps, taxi Drivers

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) commissioned a new rest facility dedicated to the improved welfare of Red Caps (airport porters) and taxi drivers.

The new airport facility aims to improve operational efficiency, enhance staff morale and productivity, positively impact passenger experience and the overall ambience of the airport.

This investment also lends to a more reliable ground transportation service.

Red caps and taxi drivers welcome the new rest facility at the CJIA

At the opening ceremony, drivers and Red Caps praised the airport for its ongoing support of their well-being.

Dindial Abraham, speaking for taxi drivers, said, “This is a big step for us,” as he welcomed the new facility.

“Having a comfortable place to take a break not only improves our working conditions but also shows that the airport management truly values our contribution to the passenger experience,” Abraham said.

Lawrence Barker, a Red Cap team leader, said, “We are happy with the airport’s management. This new facility will improve our welfare and help us serve the public better.”

The building includes amenities designed to offer a comfortable respite for the hardworking staff.

Moreover, the project forms part of a larger effort to improve the airport’s infrastructure.

Currently, the CJIA is upgrading to meet international standards with key projects. This includes building a new commercial centre, a VIP lounge, improved aircraft parking, new administrative offices, and a better baggage handling facility.

The upgrades will help manage the growing number of passengers at CJIA.