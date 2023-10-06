Conserve water, GWI CEO urges

– in light of El Nino; utility forges ahead with aggressive well-drilling programme

With effects of the El Nino being felt on the coastland, and more particularly the hinterland regions, the Guyana Water Inc (GWI) is appealing to the citizenry to conserve water and report wastages where they occur.

“We want to appeal to residents to be more prudent and cautious in the use of water during this period so that everyone could enjoy an adequate level of service,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shaik Baksh told a media briefing at GWI’s headquarters at Shelterbelt, Georgetown.

GWI CEO, Shaik Baksh

The utility is working closely with the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) and other agencies in monitoring the situation.

Visits have been made to all the regions, and from observations, the hinterland regions have been most affected due to depletion in supply of surface water— water from creeks and springs.

At Salbora, Region Eight, the creek there is depleted by some 80 per cent, and at Madhia, where there are two wells, the residents are still encountering some hardships.

As an emergency measure, Mr Baksh said that GWI is moving to drill a new well in Madhia to bring relief to the residents of the township and surrounding communities.

GWI CEO, Shaik Baksh (fourth left) with senior officers at the media briefing

In Region One, Mabaruma, Matthews Ridge, Port Kaituma and other areas are also experiencing low water supply due to depletion of springs there, notwithstanding wells are in these sub-regions.

Mr Baksh also reported that the static level of wells in Kamarang and Jawala, Region Seven, has reduced and the hand-dug wells in Region Nine are drying up.

However, the deep or climate resilient wells in the region have been responding well to the extreme dry weather. Where they are located, residents have not been experiencing hardship.

GWI will be drilling wells in all hinterland communities— 40 are being drilled this year— and between 50 to 60 will be drilled next year. This massive programme will enable the government to achieve the target of providing 100 per cent access to stable water supply in the hinterland regions by 2025.

On the coastal belt, the demand for water by households and farming communities has also been high but the wells in this part of the country have been producing water at maximum.

In Regions Two, Three and Four, the water supply has been stable with some areas experiencing a lower level of service. Notably, the Lama Canal, which supplies water to about 60 to 80 per cent of Georgetown residents has not experienced a drop but in Regions Five and Six, residents are experiencing a small drop in level of service. Mr Baksh said that to address this situation, GWI is supplying water on a 24-hour basis and at maximum level in these regions. GWI is also undertaking an intensive well maintenance programme to keep supply stable in the long term.

Aside from El Nino, power outages have been affecting water supply in all the regions on the coastal belt as well as contractors damaging water infrastructure across the country. GWI is urging residents to report these contractors so that they could be held accountable for their actions.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

