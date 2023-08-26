Consultation begins in St. Cuthbert’s Mission on revision of Amerindian Act

The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Legal Affairs launched consultations for the revision of the Amerindian Act 2006 in St. Cuthbert’s Mission on Saturday.

The Amerindian Act of 2006 governs the collective rights of Amerindian people. In the year 2006 when the act was drafted a nationwide consultation was conducted, similarly this exercise intends to mirror that process.

Consultations on the Amerindian Act began today in St Cuthbert’s Mission

The revision is a response to the move to review the act with the specific mandate of strengthening and further advocating for the rights of Indigenous people, in an effort to bring the laws in further alignment with international obligations.

During the launch, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai said the event signals another fulfillment of the government in establishing one of the key events that will allow Amerindian people to be included.

“I want to draw to your attention almost immediately to His Excellency’s commitment to the call of some corners of our country for a revision of the Amerindian Act not withstanding that Guyana is one of the few countries that had the political will to ensure that our Indigenous people were provided with the highest level of legislative tool which guided their development at various levels,” she stated.

Additionally, Head of the National Toshaos’ Council, Derrick John expressed gratitude to the government for the innovative intervention which will add to Guyana’s status of being one of two countries to protect its Indigenous people.

“It has been a long call for the revision of the Amerindian Act and the Government of Guyana answered the call and today we see the realisation of that call. So, Indigenous people right across Guyana can have an opportunity to make an input,” he noted.

Meanwhile, a facilitative training was conducted and included the community development officers, community service officers and the NTC representatives.

The training was conducted to fully inform the leaders and representatives of each Indigenous village of the Amerindian Act so that they can impart this knowledge to the residents so that they can be meaningful participants in the consultations.

