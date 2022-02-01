COVID-19 could become an epidemic – Health Minister

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, M.P, said because of the Omicron variant, countries across the world are recording increases in coronavirus cases. However, it is expected that cases will decrease.

He said with the emergence of new drugs and vaccines to treat COVID-19 patients, it is possible that the disease could become an epidemic like colds, HIV and malaria.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, MP

“We would see a decrease in cases, but then we still have to be on the lookout of what new variants might emerge…

Eventually we are hoping that we’ll move from a pandemic to an epidemic and then maybe to have endemic regions of the world so that we can monitor the disease,” Dr. Anthony said.

The minister added that the world is currently at a better place “because of the intense efforts in developing drugs, vaccines and other measures to reduce the burden of the disease.”

The minister continues to urge citizens to follow the public COVID-19 guidelines and get vaccinated, as it is necessary to combat the disease.

He said the country currently recorded 11, 084 active cases. Of this number, 135 persons are hospitalised, with 13 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Additionally, Minister Anthony said once a person has reached the five-month period after taking their second dose vaccine, they should take the booster jab whether or not they were infected during this period.

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

“What we have noticed is that persons who got infected, if your five months period of wait is completed, then there is nothing that prevents you from coming and get the vaccine…

So once you would have met the timeline of that five months, even if you get infected during that period then it’s still advisable that you should get your booster shot,” Dr. Anthony said.

As of Tuesday, the ministry administered 39, 537 booster doses across the country.