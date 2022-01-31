Dislodged concrete pole on Vlissengen Road result of vehicular accident

On Saturday, January 29, 2022 at approximately 04:45 hrs, a traffic accident occurred on Vlissengen Road involving motor car bearing registration number PAB 9652. As a result of the accident, one of the recently installed concrete poles housing the highway lights along the Vlissengen/JB Singh Road corridor was dislodged. The ministry was informed that the driver of the motor car is hospitalised.

Some sections of social media reported mis-information relating to the accident, purporting that the post fell as a result of poor quality of work by the contractor. The ministry takes such libelous assertion seriously, and would like to make it clear that the works executed were done to the highest standard, and in accordance with the project’s specifications.

It must be noted that the poles utilised were designed in a manner to minimise damages and thus reduce the severity of accidents, as was seen from this accident.

The damaged pole was replaced on Sunday, January 30, 2022 and the circuit was re-energised to allow for the operation of the lights along the said road.

The Ministry of Public Works seeks to inform the public and particularly drivers who traverse the public road network where measures are being put in place to enhance the efficiency and safety of said infrastructure, that the reckless use of the road often results in damages and sometimes death.

We therefore urge all road users and more specifically those operating motorised transport to exercise the 5 C’s when using the roads.