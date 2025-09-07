Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali sworn in as Guyana’s 9th Executive President

Ready to serve Guyanese for a second term, His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali was sworn in on Sunday as the 9th Executive President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

Embraced by the morning sun on the lawns of the State House, President Ali stepped forward and took the oath for a second five-year term.

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali took the oath of office as the 9th Executive President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana

“I, Mohamed Irfaan Ali do solemnly declare that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the People of Guyana, that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana without fear or favour, affection or ill-will and that in the execution of the functions of that office I will honour, uphold and preserve the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, so help me God,” the president asserted.

He was presented with a traditional indigenous headdress by Amerindian youths as a symbol of leadership.

In his inaugural remarks, President Ali thanked every Guyanese citizen who cast their vote in the general elections on September 1, 2025, and pledged that the journey toward prosperity would accelerate.

“You have once more entrusted me to serve as your president…Your fervor energy and passion in which you supported me and my party will be indelibly edged in my heart,” President Ali said. “I extend my sincerest gratitude to the outgoing cabinet…their efforts laid the foundation for the years ahead.“

President Ali’s first five years began on August 2, 2020, following elections mired in controversy that were held back in March 2020.

His staunch leadership and execution of strategic people-centred policies hallmarked his presidency and ensured his re-election for the next five years.

The president’s re-election also created history with the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) gaining an unprecedented victory – a massive 36 seats in the National Assembly.