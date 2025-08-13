East Bank communities get two new sewing hubs

Two new sewing hubs were commissioned in the communities of Herstelling and Grove on the East Bank of Demerara by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

These facilities are equipped with modern sewing machines and will provide free classes for residents, enabling them to hone their skills and create economic empowerment.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud, cutting the ribbon to the sewing hub

The hub at Herstelling’s Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) is equipped with 12 brand-new sewing machines. The Grove Craft Centre houses the other sewing hub with six sewing machines.

During the commissioning ceremony at Herstelling, Minister Vindhya Persaud reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring every community nationwide benefits from a functional sewing hub, giving people a chance to use their skills to generate income for themselves and their families.

Attendees had an opportunity to register on the spot for the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) garment construction course, providing another avenue for women to acquire sewing skills.

The WIIN programme has offered garment construction classes to a large number of women across the 10 regions since its launch in 2021.

A section of the sewing hub at Herstelling