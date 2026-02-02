Families receive psychosocial and welfare support after Regent Street gas station bombing

Psychosocial and welfare support was given to affected families within the first hour after the Regent Street Mobil Gas Station explosion in October 2025.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, provided the clarification of emergency response in the immediate aftermath of the terror act in response to a question posed by an Opposition MP in the National Assembly on Monday.

She explained that assistance was provided through the Child Care and Protection Agency (CPA) and the Difficult Circumstances Unit (DCU).

CPA’s Director, Levine Gouveia and the DCU Manager, Jashudra Seeram-Lackhan, visit the affected family

The ministry conducted hospital visits to the injured persons and engaged families at their homes.

Minister Persaud said that the human services and social security ministry also maintained ongoing communication with caregivers to monitor emotional well-being and post-discharge needs.

While some families initially declined counselling services, the minister noted that these decisions were respected in keeping with ethical and professional standards.

Dr Persaud said the ministry continued follow-up engagements, and by January 2026, counselling services were accepted and formally scheduled. Where logistical challenges arose, alternative arrangements, including school-based access, were explored.

She added that cases requiring specialised trauma care were referred to the Ministry of Health.

“We are still maintaining that engagement and contact with the family through the Child Care and Protection Agency in particular.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony outlined the medical response at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) within the first two hours following the explosion.

Aftermath of the explosion at the Regent Street service station in Georgetown

He told the house that “seven patients arrived at the hospital at 19:46 hours,” three patients were treated and discharged from the Accident and Emergency Department, while four were admitted.

These included an eight-year-old male and a 12-year-old female, both requiring surgical intervention for multiple injuries, a 71-year-old female with abdominal and foot injuries, and a 27-year-old female who sustained trauma related to the explosion.

He also confirmed that a six-year-old female arrived deceased at the hospital.