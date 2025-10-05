Festive atmosphere as thousands gather for historic Demerara Habour River Bridge Commissioning

The atmosphere at the landmark Demerara River Bridge is energising as thousands of Guyanese have flooded the East Bank approach to witness and participate in the official commissioning of the nation’s newest and largest piece of infrastructure.

On Sunday evening, the crowd continues to expand as Guyanese from all walks of life join President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, cabinet ministers, members of the diplomatic corps and other dignitaries for the historic celebrations.

This reflects years of anticipation for a marvellous new link across the Demerara River.

A massive crowd gathered to witness the opening ceremony of the new Demerara Harbour River Bridge

The grand ceremony began with a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem, signifying the nation’s deep sense of patriotism.

Leaders from the Christian, Muslim and Hindu faiths stood together on the stage to offer prayers for the bridge and the sons and daughters of Guyana who will benefit from its use.

This heartfelt interfaith service ignited a fervent spirit of unity and respect, setting an inspiring tone that resonated throughout the evening.

Another section of the gathering

Following the blessings, dynamic cultural performances showcasing Guyana’s rich heritage were put on display to entertain the thousands gathered.

President Ali is expected to deliver the feature address, setting the tone for the new spirit of development that has engulfed the country during his first term as president.

With thousands of Guyanese gathered to celebrate the momentous occasion, the consensus is clear: the modern, four-lane, fixed span structure, crowned by its illuminated Cacique Crown of Honour (CCH) towers, will unlock a new era of efficiency in the transportation and commercial sectors.

The crowd is now eagerly awaiting the climax of the evening – President Ali’s symbolic walk across the new bridge. He will be joined by cabinet members and citizens in a powerful act of unity, connecting the two sides of the Demerara River.

The formal commissioning will conclude immediately, with a spectacular fireworks display over the bridge and the coordinated sounding of horns from all ships in harbour.

Continue to tune in to DPI for our full report, covering the historic walk and the final, unforgettable moment when the US$260 million new Demerara River Bridge opens to the nation.