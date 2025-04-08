Finance Minister meets with new GGCI President and team

A number of pertinent matters in relation to the business community were today discussed when Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service Dr. Ashni Singh met with newly elected President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) Mrs. Kathy Smith and a team from the Chamber.

During the meeting Dr. Singh alluded to the long history government has had working with the GCCI and other business support organizations. He congratulated the new President on her appointment, recognizing her advocacy in the past while indicating that Mrs. Smith’s work thus far and perspectives on various issues have been noted and appreciated. Dr. Singh also reiterated the historic aspect of the new President being the first female to be elected to the post. He emphasized further that Government remains a committed partner and friend of the private sector and looks forward to continuous engagement with the GCCI.

For her part, Mrs. Smith said she looks forward to further building the relationship with government as she expressed appreciation to government for a number of measures taken to support private sector growth and development including most recently, the increase in the income tax threshold, reduction in the personal income tax rate in the 2025 budget, the removal of Value Added Taxes (VAT) from agricultural machinery as well as assistance thus far provided for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and to the agriculture sector.

Ms. Kathy Smith was elected as President of the Chamber during the first statutory meeting of the GCCI of 2025 held on March 21, during which the election for the Executive Management Committee was held. The election followed the elections for the Chamber’s 21-member Council for the year 2025/2026 held during its AGM on March 19, 2025.

The new Executive Management Committee includes the GCCI President Mrs, Smith, Senior Vice President, Mr. Gavin Ramsoondar; Junior Vice President, Mr. Brian Edwards; Treasurer, Mrs. Melisa McRae-George, and Secretary, Mrs. Kristia Ramlagan-Prescott.

