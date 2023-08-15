First batch of Region Six youths graduate from Pharmacy Assistant Course

Excitement filled the air on Monday as the first batch of 29 young people graduated from the Pharmacy Assistant Course in Region Six, which is being offered by the Ministry of Health through the Health Science Education Division.

The graduation for the nine-month course was held at the Regional Health Facility in New Amsterdam.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony and one of the graduates

Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony encouraged the graduates to continue climbing the ladder of success, as he noted that this is not the end of their journey.

“We want you to move from being a Pharmacy Assistant to now thinking about doing Pharmacy, and there is a three-year programme at the University of Guyana. Think beyond, think about doing a masters or a PhD,” the minister urged the youths.

Deputy Director for Health Science Education Division, Chandroutie Persaud and one of the three Valedictorians for the Pharmacy Assistant programme in the region

He noted that this course will significantly impact the residents of Region Six in various ways.

“This is one of the many programmes that we have launched, where we are trying to train more people so that they can work in the health sector to help develop the services.”

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman, David Armogan urged the graduates to always display a kind attitude towards patients, and to build a healthy working environment for themselves.

Regional Chairman, David Armogan handing over the certificate to one of the graduates

“We in Region Six should always make sure that we have a steady supply of skilled and trained persons to take up these important positions in our society. This is an important batch for us, because not much persons are in this field in the region,” Armogan stated.

These individuals will be placed at the various health facilities in the region.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

