First Lady showcases Guyana’s disability reforms at UN Conference

Guyana is making significant strides in promoting and protecting the rights of persons with disabilities (PWDs), said First Lady Arya Ali during her address at the 18th Session of the Conference of State Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

She affirmed that the Convention continues to serve as a vital benchmark for advancing these rights globally. In Guyana, the commitment is spearheaded by the National Commission on Disability (NDC), the lead agency tasked with safeguarding the dignity and rights of persons with disabilities.

First Lady Arya Ali representing Guyana at the 18th Session of the Conference of State Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities

Highlighting Guyana’s legislative framework, the First Lady pointed to two key laws: the Prevention of Discrimination Act and Persons with Disabilities Act. These laws prohibit employment-related discrimination and require the rehabilitation of individuals with disabilities.

These laws guarantee access to free education and healthcare, and ensure the right to participate in cultural and recreational life.

Underscoring the government’s broader commitment, the First Lady referenced the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, which integrates disability inclusion with sustainable development.

“Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 reinforces this commitment and our government backs this with practical support, which includes free health care and assistive devices, employment and housing opportunities, inclusion in the school system, and lifelong public assistance for everyone with permanent disabilities,” she underscored.

To deepen social inclusion and prevent discrimination, Guyana has also established a dedicated Disability Support Unit. Through the ‘One Guyana’ initiative, young persons with disabilities are equipped with the tools and resources needed to access economic opportunities.

Mrs Ali highlighted the launch of the Centre for Equity, Opportunity and Innovation at Palmyra, Canje (Region Six), which currently employs numerous persons with disabilities.

The centre complements other institutions such as the Mahaica Learning Lab, the Board of Industrial Training, and the Open Doors Vocational Centre, all of which offer free skills training for persons with disabilities.

The First Lady also drew attention to the Regional Disability Diagnostic and Treatment Centre, which provides early diagnoses and intervention for children with disabilities, a critical component of inclusive development.

Mrs Ali emphasised that economic empowerment remains a cornerstone of the country’s approach. Empowering individuals with disabilities through home ownership is another key government initiative, with hundreds of housing lots already provided.

She also referenced the President’s “Men and Mission Programme,” which has helped construct homes and provide building materials to PWDs and their families.

Concluding her remarks, the First Lady reaffirmed Guyana’s vision for an inclusive society grounded in dignity, opportunity, and justice.

“A society is judged by how it treats its most vulnerable. Guyana is proud of our efforts as we believe that the most effective way to give true meaning to the convention is through education, empowerment and engagement. These are the pillars upon which we will continue to build a future where the rights of all persons with disabilities are realised,” she affirmed.