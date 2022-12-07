‘First young person in my family to receive my house lot’ – allottee

– 700 more house lots allocated at ‘Dream Realised’ in Region Three

Some 700 additional persons are one step closer to homeownership after being allocated lands at Stewartville and Meten-Meer-Zorg, Region Three.

The Ministry of Housing and Water – Central Housing and Planning Authority hosted another ‘Dream Realised’ housing drive at the Synthetic Track and Field Facility, Leonora, Region Three.

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal addressing the residents during the exercise

The allottees commended the ministry’s housing programme which is enabling Guyanese of all walks of life to achieve homeownership.

One such recipient, Sheena Banu said, “It’s very important for us, especially me since I always wanted to be an independent person for myself. It will be very helpful for me to be the first in my family, young, to receive my house lot.”

Mohamed Desir Braithwaite selected his lot number

Recipient, Orin Sydney expressed, “I feel great you know after waiting a very long time… This afternoon from work, I will tell them [family] and they will be so happy. I can’t keep paying rent all of the time, I have to move on.”

Seamstress, Ruth Williams said, “I just wanna say how thankful I am to receive my allocation for my house lot today…When you are renting and moving from one place to another. Your business always will drop because you lose customers. But now that I would have a permanent place to do my business. I’m so thankful to the government for doing this for me.”

Akeem Washington selecting his house lot number

Another recipient, Akeem Washington highlighted that he applied for his house lot in 2016. He noted how amazing it is to acquire land to build a house as a young person.

“You don’t wanna live as a young person uncomfortable, having a land is something great,” he related.

After years of applying for a house lot, Mohamed Desir Braithwaite expressed, “I am so happy that I get a house lot….it will benefit me and my children.”

Narissa Dindyal selected her house lot number

Recipient, Narissa Dindyal, who said she is currently living with friends, shared that, “I am very excited, very happy. It will benefit my family a lot because you know you want your own place to live.”

Dexter Frank told DPI, “I have a family and I know they will be excited that their dreams will finally come true… live on their own land and be comfortable.”

Recipient, Kwame Jonas noted that he updated his information at the Building Expo back in July which served to be fruitful, since he was notified recently that he was selected for a house lot.

“I must say that I’m very happy now because I have somewhere that I can put my money towards,” Jonas added.

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal engaging with one of the applicants

Delivering the feature address, Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal underscored that the government will ensure it fulfills its commitments to the people.

A section of the housing drive

This is being accomplished through the ministry’s aggressive housing drive across the country.

“You have a government that understands the necessity of ensuring that we can respond to the plight of our people. You have a government that is caring that is not only looking at your infrastructural needs but also your social needs and housing is one such,” Minister Croal underlined.

The minister also explained that the ministry will achieve its target of allocating 10,000 house lots for 2022.

“One can expect for us to close the year with an allocation of about 20, 500. Next Tuesday will signal our final ‘Dream Realised’ exercise. And so, we will be closing 2022 with a bang to achieve 20, 500 overall.”

Minister within the Housing and Water Ministry, Susan Rodrigues assisting one of the applicants at the housing drive

Meanwhile, Minister within the Housing and Water Ministry, Susan Rodrigues underscored that the housing drive aims to provide affordable homeownership to Guyanese across the country.

She emphasised, “And to help in that process, you’ve seen accelerating infrastructure works and the first phase, infrastructure work has been completed in several areas including Leonora, Stewartville, Anna Catherina.”

Some 1,200 persons were allocated house lots in Region Three in September.

The allocation also forms part of the government’s target to allocate at least 50,000 house lots in this term in office.

CHPA’s Chief Executive Officer, Sherwyn Greaves, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Andre Ally, and Vice Chairman of Region Three, Omesh Satyanand were also in attendance.

