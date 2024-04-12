Four more low-income families receive keys to new core homes

To expand homeownership opportunities for vulnerable families, the Ministry of Housing and Water distributed keys to four new core homes Thursday afternoon.

These 20 x 20 feet two-bedroom concrete units feature two bedrooms, a kitchen, and essential washroom facilities, providing residents with improved living conditions.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal during remarks

Each core home is valued at $5 million and is constructed under the $5.8 billion (US$28 million) Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP), with funding from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The official handover ceremony at the ministry’s Camp Street office in Georgetown was a joyous occasion for the recipients.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal handing over keys and document to Pauline Nedd

The Department of Public Information (DPI) caught up with Pauline Nedd, who described her previous living situation as challenging. Now, Nedd is elated for the timely gesture by the government.

“It’s a great feeling after all of the hiccups and experiences I have had. I can’t even explain the kind of feeling I have. But this means a new era for my family,” she shared.

Another proud homeowner, Claud Cyrus echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the difficulties his family faced due to financial constraints and their inability to build their own home.

Deputy Director of Community Development at CHPA, Donell Bess-Bascom handing over keys and document to Claud Cyrus

“I am feeling quite relaxed and happy to know that eventually the government is doing something for the elderly,” Cyrus said.

This distribution brings the total number of core homes handed over to beneficiaries to 100.

Recipients are only required to contribute a sum of $100,000 towards the cost of the home. They also receive a five-year termite treatment certificate and an electrical certificate for the building valid for 10 years.

Another recipient being provided with the keys and document for her new home

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, emphasised the programme’s positive impact on residents’ lives and assured that the remaining homes are on track for completion.

“We expect the smooth flow of the completion of your houses. That is why we can commit that the 34 of you present, that all 34 is to be completed before the end of May,” he said.

The event also provided a platform for residents to raise concerns regarding their communities.

Sections of the handing over ceremony for the core homes on Thursday

