Generator procured to provide first time electricity to Arakaka

Over 1000 residents of Arakaka, Region One (Barima-Waini) are set to receive electricity for the first time, following the procurement of a 250 KVA generator through the Government’s Hinterland Electrification Expansion Programme.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal made this announcement during an engagement with residents, as part of an outreach to the community on Wednesday.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal

The Minister said the generator, which was procured through Regional Democratic Council, will be delivered to the community shortly.

“It will be transported from Port Kaituma to your village and then the next phase will kick in, where the collaboration between the Region and the community will see the provision of lamp post and wiring to start putting the residents of Arakaka on a grid.”

The new a 250 KVA generator

Minister Croal said the initiative is delivering on a promise the Government made to provide electricity to the residents of the mining community, and ensuring the people are part of the national development process.

Minister Croal was accompanied by Regional Chairman, Mr. Brentnol Ashley, Chairman of the Port Kaituma/Matthews Ridge/Arakaka Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Mr. Orlando Thorne and the Regional Prime Minister Representative, Ms. Margret Lambert.